ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.06

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.50. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 216,516 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $56,972.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.