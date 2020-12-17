Aragon Market Cap Hits $122.40 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00013531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $122.40 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00371446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

