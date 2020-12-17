Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 42,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,369. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 912,305 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 658,688 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 527,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

