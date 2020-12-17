Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 5%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 595,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 640,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

