APR Coin Tops One Day Volume of $5.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,670.69 and $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00199750 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00588020 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002624 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010540 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,363,133 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

