APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) (LON:APQ) shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249,900% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.96. The company has a market cap of £17.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) Company Profile (LON:APQ)

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APQ Global Limited (APQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.