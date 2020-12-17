Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 1,471,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,756,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
