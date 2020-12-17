Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 1,471,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,756,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

