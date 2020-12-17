AppCoins Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $340,723.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

