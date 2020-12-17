API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.91 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $7.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00139368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00819163 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00167256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00081564 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.