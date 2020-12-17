AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Up 7.4%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.12. 1,091,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 568,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.