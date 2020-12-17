Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) Shares Up 6.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. 336,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 314,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

