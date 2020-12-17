ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $119,500.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.17 and a beta of 1.91. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

