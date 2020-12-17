Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 695,934 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.