Analyzing Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) & Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Avalon alerts:

This table compares Avalon and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -1.48% -2.50% -1.16% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon and Veolia Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Veolia Environnement 2 0 5 0 2.43

Risk & Volatility

Avalon has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon and Veolia Environnement’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $68.36 million 0.13 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A Veolia Environnement $30.11 billion 0.45 $699.89 million $1.40 17.14

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats Avalon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 98 million people; wastewater services to 67 million people; and waste collection services to 42 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Aubervilliers, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.