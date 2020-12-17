Analyzing TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TD and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $2.49 million 47.99 -$6.93 million N/A N/A Ames National $64.81 million 3.71 $17.19 million N/A N/A

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TD and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TD has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TD and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD -52.14% 5.04% 4.49% Ames National 24.59% 9.17% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ames National beats TD on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc. focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

