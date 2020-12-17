Analyzing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -57.48% -42.78% Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$1.43 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 16.05 $16.40 million $0.09 81.89

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 64.52%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.