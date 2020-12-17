Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/16/2020 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

12/16/2020 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

12/8/2020 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/17/2020 – Glaukos was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 297,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 560,456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,271,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,210,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 356,018 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

