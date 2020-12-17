Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
MANH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 210,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
