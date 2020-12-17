Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 210,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.