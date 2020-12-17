Analysts Set Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Price Target at €68.63

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.63 ($80.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on FIE. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €61.00 ($71.76). 39,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is €63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.91.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

