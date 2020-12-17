Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target at $43.14

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

