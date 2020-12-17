Analysts Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target at $25.50

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 103,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,541. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Research analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 385,695 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

