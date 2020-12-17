Analysts Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target at $25.50

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of CUTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 103,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,541. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 385,695 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
