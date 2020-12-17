Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading 9.9% Higher

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 5,713,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,612,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

