Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

