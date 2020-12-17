American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.67. 386,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 280,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSC. BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

