American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan Sells 10,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack E. Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Jack E. Corrigan sold 15,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $660,150.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 1,431,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,109. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 379,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

