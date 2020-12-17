American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.