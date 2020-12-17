Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading 5% Higher

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. 364,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 741,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

