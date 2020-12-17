AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Trading Down 10.3%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.20. 1,574,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 293,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.
In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,269 shares of company stock worth $15,143,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
