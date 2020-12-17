AllSafe Price Tops $0.0206 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $188,098.79 and approximately $618.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015926 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003391 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000123 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

