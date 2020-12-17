AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Get AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.