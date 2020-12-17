AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund to Issue — Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:AIO)

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.1558 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

