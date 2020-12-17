AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.97

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 182,267 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $94,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

