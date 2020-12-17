AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.97

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.61. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 182,267 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
