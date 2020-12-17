ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Up 492.8% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 492.8% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $348,158.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00817666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00081682 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,999,899 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

