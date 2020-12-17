Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $391.40 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $391.40 million and $111.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,487,678 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.