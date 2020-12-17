Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.26.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $158.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 568,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.