Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.26.
Shares of ALXN stock opened at $158.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 568,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
