Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.72. 1,127,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 597,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $444.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,852 shares of company stock worth $2,196,198. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

