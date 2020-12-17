Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to “Underperform” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.99 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

