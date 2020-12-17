Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $11.33. Air T shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 19,212 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.