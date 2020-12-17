Aigang Achieves Market Cap of $52,643.95 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $52,643.95 and approximately $354.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00062542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00404115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a token. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

