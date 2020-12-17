AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Shares Down 0.3%

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.17. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.