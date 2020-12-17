AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Up 8.4%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.48. Approximately 1,233,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 593,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGCO. BidaskClub downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

