Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.63. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 136,428 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
