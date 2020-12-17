Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.63. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 136,428 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

