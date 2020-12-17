Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 4,796,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,592,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.