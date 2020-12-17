aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.71 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. aelf has a total market cap of $60.35 million and $12.71 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00373360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

