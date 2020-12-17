adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.48

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.48 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 19095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.02.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a PEG ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.