adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.48

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.48 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 19095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get adidas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a PEG ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in adidas by 4,734.6% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in adidas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.