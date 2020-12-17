AdEx (ADX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00371446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

