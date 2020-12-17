Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading Up 5.4%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,096,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 704,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,637 shares of company stock valued at $228,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Accuray by 217.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 105.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

