Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 9.7%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $49.81. 752,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 365,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Accolade alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.