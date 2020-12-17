Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $132.83 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 10473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.
XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.
In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.
