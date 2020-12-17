Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $132.83 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 10473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.84.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.